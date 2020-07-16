macOS Catalina 10.5.6 Introduces Local News and Fixes USB Issue

Amidst a flurry of updates on Wednesday, Apple released macOS Catalina 10.15.6. It introduces local news into the Today feed of Apple News for users in certain areas in the U.S. Furthermore, it brought in fixes for USB and other issues, and an option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks that helps to improve the device’s battery life.

MacOS 10.15.6 Screenshot update

macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Increases Local News Offering

Areas that get the local news in their Apple News Today feed are:

  • San Francisco
  • The Bay Area
  • Los Angeles
  • Houston
  • New York City

Furthermore, more stories from local news providers will be included with an ‌Apple News‌+ subscription. Users can also personalize the daily Apple News newsletter they receive.

More Fixes to Help Your Mac Run Smoothly

The other features that arrived with macOS Catalina 10.15.6 are:

  • A new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life.
  • Fixing an issue that resulted in a computer name’s changing after a user installed a software update.
  • Fix an issue whereby some USB mouse and trackpads could lose connection.

You can install the latest upgrade by going to  > System Preferences > Software Update.

