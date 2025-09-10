macOS Tahoe Release Candidate Now Available, Public Launch on September 15

Apple has pushed the macOS Tahoe release candidate to developers and public beta testers, marking the final stage before public launch on September 15. Unless last-minute issues appear, this is the same build everyone will get next week.

What’s New in macOS Tahoe

Like iOS 26 and watchOS 26, macOS Tahoe introduces Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language. The look carries across windows, menus, and system apps, giving the Mac interface a more fluid and polished feel. Apple is also bringing Repair Assistant to Macs with macOS Tahoe.

Several new apps also make their debut on the Mac:

Phone app : handle calls directly on your Mac without relying on Continuity.

: handle calls directly on your Mac without relying on Continuity. Journal app : Apple’s writing and reflection tool arrives on macOS for the first time.

: Apple’s writing and reflection tool arrives on macOS for the first time. Games app: a new cross-platform hub for browsing and playing Apple Arcade titles.

Spotlight Gets Smarter

Spotlight has been overhauled in Tahoe. It now goes beyond search, letting you complete quick actions, like sending an email or starting a timer, without leaving the search bar. Apple is pitching it as a faster way to get things done without digging through apps.



Check out the macOS Tahoe features you can get right now.

Core apps see notable changes as well:

Messages adds Live Translation and better media handling.

adds Live Translation and better media handling. Safari improves performance and expands Profiles.

improves performance and expands Profiles. Notes gains smarter organization tools.

Together, these tweaks make everyday Mac use feel more streamlined.

Availability

Developers and public beta testers can grab the release candidate today through System Settings → Software Update. The public rollout of macOS Tahoe is locked in for September 15.