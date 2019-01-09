Mark Zuckerberg Revealed his Challenge for 2019

Mark Zuckerberg revealed his latest annual challenge on Tuesday. The Facebook CEO said that he will host a number of public discussions on the future of tech in society over the 12 months.

Discussions on the Future of Tech

Every year, Mr. Zuckerberg has announced a challenge for the year ahead. In his latest resolution, he promised that in 2019 he is going “to host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society — the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties.” He explained that he will talk with leaders, experts, and others in tech in a variety of formats. The discussions will be public on either Facebook, Instagram, or elsewhere. In previous years Mr. Zuckerberg built an AI for his home, run 365 miles, visited every U.S. state, read 25 books, and learned Mandarin.

In a post on his own Facebook page, Mr. Zuckerberg said he had previously hoped that Facebook’s ideas would speak for themselves. However, he said he now realized that “that doesn’t cut it anymore.” He added that he is “going to put myself out there more than I’ve been comfortable with and engage more in some of these debates about the future, the tradeoffs we face, and where we want to go.”