Martin Luther King Day Marked by Apple and Tim Cook

Apple marked Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The company turned its website’s front page into a tribute to the civil rights leader.
Remembering Martin Luther King
The front page of the main Apple website quoted Martin Luther King:
Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.
Alongside website change, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a personal tribute to Dr. King. In a tweet, he urged people “to work to make MLK’s dream a reality for us all.”
Famously, Mr. Cook only has three photos in his office at Apple. One of them is of Martin Luther King.
