iPhones 11 Accounted for 69% of Quarter 4 Sales, Report Shows

A report [PDF] from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows that the iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max dominated sales for Q4 2019.

Q4 2019 Sales

The iPhones 11 accounted for 69% of iPhones sales in the United States, and the iPhone 11 by itself made up 39% of that figure. These findings are based on a survey of 500 Apple customers in the U.S. that purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple Watch between October and December 2019.

Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder:

The latest iPhone models represent over two-thirds of sales in the quarter. And, iPhone 11 accounted for over half of that share, with 39% of total sales. It’s now the leading model in the product line. At the same time, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max each grabbed meaningful share, both at 15%. The iPhone XR, released in 2018, ushered in a new size profile, and remains popular at its reduced price. A year ago, iPhone XR dominated the quarter like iPhone 11 this year. The then-new iPhone XS and XS Max had a somewhat smaller combined share compared to the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max in the most recent quarter.

CIRP’s weighted average retail price for iPhones in the U.S. is US$809, which is an increase from US$783 in the September 2019 quarter, but it doesn’t beat Apple’s peak of US$839 from the December 2018 quarter.

