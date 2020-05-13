Michael Jackson Wanted to Buy or Partner With Apple, New Book Claims

Michael Jackson apparently wanted to buy or partner with a variety of major companies, one of which was Apple. The claim appears in a new ebook by the late pop superstar’s former manager, Dieter Wiesner.

Michael Jackson Wanted to Buy or Partner With Apple, Disney, Marvel

The book claims that in a message Michael Jackson can be heard saying:

This is Michael Jackson calling. When you get this message call me immediately. What I want to talk to you about is very top-top secret! I need a German or a Swiss bank, I want to raise a billion dollars with a Swiss or German bank, but you got to keep this completely confidential! It’s an incredible acquisition I want to make.

The plans were apparently intended to include Marvel Comics, Disney and Apple. Michale Jackson: The Real Story is available on Apple Books for $29.95.