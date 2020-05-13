Netflix is Still Throttling HD and UHD Video

LONDON – Netflix continues to degrade HD video quality in the UK and Europe. Along with other streamers, it announced its intention to do so for 30 days as the COVID-19 crisis struck. Fifty-five days have now passed and the users still say they are receiving throttled HD and UHD quality video.

Netflix Lifting Bit-Rate Caps on ‘Country-by-Country Basis’

One UK user tweeted a bit-rate of a mere 0.47 Mbps while streaming in HD. Another user, this time in Spain, reported a bit rate of 0.51 Mbps on an HD Stream. A Netflix representative told Variety.