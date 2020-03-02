Apple TV+ Exec Michelle Mendelovitz Leaves for 20th Century Fox

Michelle Mendelovitz, Apple’s creative executive involved with Apple TV+, has left the company in favor of 20th Century Fox (via Variety).

Parting Ways

Carolyn Cassidy, President of Creative Affairs at 20th Century Fox, said in a statement:

Michelle’s the rare executive whose experience spans network, studio and streamer, and she comes with an expertise and deep relationships in the community which will help us as we set out to supply distinctive dramas to all platforms. She also has a really interesting story personally which informs her creative taste. She has lived both inside and outside the US and talks about how as the daughter of immigrants she wants to bridge cultures and bring fresh voices to television. That is literally one of the guiding principles of 20th and was music to our ears.

Ms. Mendelovitz was a creative executive who worked on Apple TV+ content like Defending Jacob, For All Mankind, Invasion, Servant, Severance, Visible: Out On Television, and the mental health documentary with Oprah and Prince Harry.

