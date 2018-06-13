Microsoft Announces Office 2019 Preview for Mac Enterprise Customers

Microsoft has launched an Office 2019 preview for Mac enterprise customers. It includes new versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote. It will be fully released sometime in the second half of 2018.

Office 2019

The new version is aimed at customers who don’t have an Office 365 subscription and want to own the software outright instead of renting it. New features include ribbon customizations, a new Focus mode in Word, a focused Outlook inbox, new Excel charts and functions, and 4K video export in PowerPoint.

If you’d like to try it out, Microsoft has directions on its support website.

