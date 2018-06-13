Ring Alarm Home Security System Available for Pre-order

If you’ve been holding out for Ring’s DIY home alarm system, your wait is over. Ring Alarm is finally available for pre-order and will ship at the beginning of July.

Ring Alarm is an all-in-one home alarm package with a Z-Wave motion detector, Z-Wave, window and door sensor, a wireless base station, alarm keypad, and a Z-Wave range extender. The kit costs US$199, and additional components are reasonably priced.

Extra door and window sensors are priced at $20, motion detectors cost $30, alarm keypads cost $50, and range extenders are $25.

Alarm alerts appear on your iPhone or Android smartphone, and there’s an optional professional monitoring service for $10 a month.

Amazon bought Ring last year and has continued to sell the company’s doorbell camera under the Ring brand. The online retailer has been working to be the all-in-one solution for everything in our lives from shopping to entertainment, online storage and web hosting, and now home monitoring and security.

You cam pre-order Ring Alarm at Amazon’s Ring website.