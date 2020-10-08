On Thursday Mimeo Photos has added two new photo products: Puzzles and blankets. Just in time for the holidays, Apple users have more options for photography gifts.

Photo Puzzles, Blankets

Sean Doherty, General Manager of Mimeo Photos:

Launching puzzles and blankets in time for the holidays is something we’ve been working hard on to deliver for our customers. We are always striving to meet our customers’ expectations and I couldn’t be more excited to add these to our core offering since they make the perfect gift to last beyond the holidays.

Puzzles range in size from 8”x10” to 20”x30”, and customers can print up to four different photos per puzzle. Choose from landscape or portrait orientations with a glossy or matte finish. Children’s puzzles feature photos printed onto large pieces for easy assembly. Available in 11”x14” and 16”x20” sizes.

Custom photo printed blankets are available in two options. Choose from an intricate woven throw or super soft fleece blanket in sizes 50”x60” or 60”x80”. Puzzles start at US$17.99 and blankets start at US$59.99. Find them on mimeophotos.com and read The Mac Observer reviews of Mimeo products.