Mimeo Photos Adds a Wall Decoration Product

Mimeo Photos is an app I’ve reviewed before, and it offers a high-quality service for people to create calendars, cards, and prints out of their photos. The company just launched a new product category so you can create wall decor.

Mimeo Photos Wall Decor

This newest product turns your favorite photos into a unique print made of acrylic, metal, or canvas in sizes from 8×10” to 20×30” to showcase photos in portrait and landscape formats. John Delbridge, CEO of Mimeo Photos, said:

We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Apple and Apple Photos end users for the last ten years and are pleased to continue to innovate for them with the introduction of Wall Decor. Quality products are essential to the Mimeo Photos customer and the same premium quality they’ve become accustomed to will be reflected in our new Wall Decor offerings.

Mimeo Photos Wall Decor starts at US$34.99. Download the app from the Mac App Store and it works as an extension directly in the Apple Photos app. I was happy with the photo book they created for me so this is a service I personally recommend for photographers.