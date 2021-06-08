On Tuesday, mophie announced a product ecosystem called Snap that works with Apple MagSafe iPhones as well as Android phones.

Mophie Snap Ecosystm

If you have a smartphone that charges wirelessly, such as MagSafe or Qi, you can make use of these products, which include:

snap vent mount (US$29.95) – The snap vent mount keeps iPhone 12 and other smartphones at the perfect viewing angle while driving and holds it in portrait or landscape mode. The strong magnets secure your phone in place, making it easy to use for GPS navigation or hands‑free calling.

(US$29.95) – The snap vent mount keeps iPhone 12 and other smartphones at the perfect viewing angle while driving and holds it in portrait or landscape mode. The strong magnets secure your phone in place, making it easy to use for GPS navigation or hands‑free calling. snap+ wireless charger (US$34.95) – Conveniently charge iPhone 12 and other devices with just one charger. The snap+ wireless charger provides up to 7.5W of power to iPhone and up to 15W of wireless power to other Qi compatible smartphones, and it can charge through lightweight phone cases.

(US$34.95) – Conveniently charge iPhone 12 and other devices with just one charger. The snap+ wireless charger provides up to 7.5W of power to iPhone and up to 15W of wireless power to other Qi compatible smartphones, and it can charge through lightweight phone cases. snap+ juice pack mini ($49.95) – The snap+ juice pack mini contains a 5,000mAh internal battery and demonstrates mophie’s deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power. Use the USB-C input/output port to quickly recharge the snap+ juice pack mini or to charge another device at up to 12W. The magnetic array ensures accurate placement so charging begins on contact, and the integrated four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life.

There are plenty of other charging products available in the Snap ecosystem. The snap+ wireless charger, snap vent mount, snap+ wireless vent mount, snap+ juice pack mini, and snap adapter are available now on mophie.com. The snap+ wireless stand and snap+ powerstation stand will be available on mophie.com during summer/fall 2021.