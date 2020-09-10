Apple dropped a trailer forthcoming nature documentary Tiny World on Thursday. The series, narrated by Paul Rudd, explores the lives of some of the world’s smallest animals. The first six episodes will arrive on Apple TV+ on October 2.

The docuseries follows small creatures and details the extraordinary things they do to survive. If the trailer is anything to go by, the cinematography is going to be pretty stunning too. There are already other documentary originals on Apple TV+. Most notable is The Elephant Queen, in which an Elephant leads her family home.