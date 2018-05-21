Netflix Just Signed on the Obama Family for Original Content

Netflix is signing on the Obama family for a multiyear production deal to make shows and films. Former President Obama and Former First Lady Michelle have created a production company called Higher Ground Productions.

The company will produce “scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries and features” about issues Mr. Obama encountered during his time in the White House (via The New York Times).

[iOS: How to Download Netflix Shows for Offline Binging]

Higher Ground Productions

Mr. Obama released a statement explaining the partnership:

One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience. That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.

Mr. Obama has also said he doesn’t plan to use Netflix as a political platform or to respond to conservative media outlets. Instead, Netflix says that it will be a benefit to audiences around the world:

Barack and Michelle Obama are among the world’s most respected and highly-recognized public figures and are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better,” he said. “We are incredibly proud they have chosen to make Netflix the home for their formidable storytelling abilities.

Further details are unknown at this time, like when we’ll see this new content.

[How to Get 4K/UHD and HDR Content on Netflix with Apple TV 4K]