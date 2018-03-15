A New Mac Pro is Coming, But Will We See It In 2018?

Last year in an interview with BuzzFeed, Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi talked about Apple’s plans for the Mac Pro, saying a new Mac Pro is coming, but it wouldn’t be that year. There will be a new pro display too, with teams working hard on a new kind of modular Mac Pro. So will we see it in 2018?
New Mac Pro
We are completely rethinking the Mac Pro. Since the Mac Pro is a modular system, we are also doing a pro display. There’s a team working hard on it right now…[but] you won’t see any of these products this year.
New hardware takes time, especially a system that is meant to be modular and last for years. This is something that is lacking in the current Mac Pro. Apple sacrificed modularity for a trash can design back in 2013.
Phil even offered an apology to customers, saying “The current Mac Pro … was constrained thermally and it restricted our ability to upgrade it. And for that, we’re sorry to disappoint customers.”
While we don’t have a definitive timeline for the new Mac Pro, Apple gave its current line a brief refresh last year. Mac Pros are available with a 6-core Xeon processor, dual AMD FirePro D500 GPUs, and 16GB of memory for US$2,999. For an extra thousand dollars you’ll get an 8-core processor and dual D700 GPUs.
Andrew, I’m confused by this. The interview you cite to was 2017. So in that interview, it so no new MacPro in 2017. Got it. But why does that interview mean we will not get a new MacPro in 2018? Is there some new information I’m missing?
You may well be right, that we won’t get it until 2019 (which sucks), but I’m not sure why the 2017 interview saying “no mac pro this year [2017]” means we wont get one in 2018? Or is there some new Phil statement this year on the topic. Sorry, I might be confusing myself in my desperation/hopes to upgrade my ancient cheese grater…
My mistake, I completely missed the date on that interview. I angled the updated article asking if we would see a new Mac Pro this year.
A very good question indeed! Thanks Andrew!