New ‘The Greatest’ Video Highlights Accessibility Features in Apple Products

Apple has released a new video, titled “The Greatest”, which provides an intimate look at the accessibility features found within Apple products, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The video highlights certain features such as Door Detection, Voice Control and more.

New ‘The Greatest’ Apple Video Highlights Accessibility Features

Within a new 2:21 video posted to YouTube, Apple’s “The Greatest” video depicts an intimate look at several users implementing the accessibility features on certain products, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch.

For the description for the video, it states, “At Apple, we believe accessibility is a human right. Innovative features like Door Detection, Sound Recognition, Voice Control, and more are designed to let you use your devices in ways that work best for you.”

Additionally, as noted by AppleInsider, the video presents itself with automatic subtitles, and there is also a different version that arrives with an audio description.

The video also features the song “I am the Greatest (with Marliya Choir)” by Spinifex Gum. The song features Cola Boy and Matthew Whitaker.

Concerning Door Detection, this new feature arrived alongside iOS 16, and our very own Jeff Butts provides a how to on to best implement it. Additionally, 2022 also saw Apple introducing new accessibility features to certain products. This includes Live Captions arriving to iPhone, iPad and Mac, as well as a new mirror feature that allows users to control their Apple Watch using their iPhone. This allows users to use assistive features such as Voice Control and Switch Control.

While the video does make a high emotional appeal, it also does a fantastic job reminding those that need accessibility features that there is a plethora of options available on Apple devices. Accessibility is a wonderful thing, and this video does do a great job showcasing how Apple does its best to make products accessible to anyone.

