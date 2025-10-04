Next Year, ‘Max’ Might Not Mean the Biggest iPhone Anymore

Apple’s Max won’t be the biggest iPhone for long. If Apple ships a foldable alongside the iPhone 18 line, the largest screen in the lineup moves to the foldable. You still get a 6.9-inch panel on the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Open the Fold and you jump to a 7.8-inch canvas. That changes what “Max” means for people who buy on size alone.

We’ve reported enough leaks to say Apple’s first foldable is expected to feature a compact 5.5-inch outer display and a tablet-sized 7.8-inch inner screen. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to keep last year’s bump to 6.9 inches. Apple increased Pro Max size recently, so another jump in 2026 looks unlikely.

9to5Mac’s Ryan Christoffel has framed the shift in simple terms. When a Fold arrives, “Max” will no longer equal “biggest.” Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has tracked Apple’s foldable work for years. Analyst Ross Young has described panel sizes that match the 7.8-inch target. The Information has reported Apple’s longer foldable roadmap. None of this is official, but the direction is consistent across outlets.

What a foldable changes for you

You buy Pro Max for screen real estate. A foldable gives you more, then asks you to rethink how you use it. You keep a one-handed front screen for calls, texts, and quick photos. You open the device for reading, video, maps, and productivity. It becomes a 2-in-1 that nudges into iPad mini territory.

That extra space matters for:

Split-screen multitasking and floating video.

Richer reading and editing experiences.

More comfortable gaming UIs and touch controls.

You also take on trade-offs. Foldables weigh more. Hinges and interior plastic layers add complexity. Crease visibility and long-term durability remain questions until Apple shows its work. Software must make the open-to-closed transition feel instant and consistent. You will notice any friction.

Max or Fold in 2026

If you chase the biggest canvas, the Fold becomes the default. You get the most screen in the smallest pocketable footprint. You also pay for it. Early pricing chatter puts a Fold north of 2,000 dollars. You likely accept first-generation quirks and a thicker device.

If you value predictability, stay with Pro Max. You get top cameras, the fastest chip, the brightest panel, and mature battery behavior in a familiar slab. Accessory compatibility stays simple. Repair paths are known. Your muscle memory transfers day one.

A practical way to decide:

Choose Fold if you read long-form daily, multitask on the go, or want one device to cover light tablet work.

Choose Pro Max if you prioritize reliability, weight, and proven ergonomics, and you do not need a 7.8-inch workspace.

Here’s the bottom line. Apple can keep the “Max” name, but the crown for screen size shifts the moment a Fold lands. That moves the buying decision from “biggest screen” to “best format for your day.” The iPhone 17 Pro Max may stand as the last Max that also meant largest. Once a foldable joins the lineup, you will pick between two ideas of big: a trusted 6.9-inch slab, or a compact phone that opens into the biggest iPhone Apple has ever sold.