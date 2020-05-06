NFC Devices Could Soon Charge Smaller Devices With WLC Specification

Today The NFC Forum introduced the Wireless Charging Specification (WLC). This would let NFC devices like smartphones and tablets charge smaller devices like smart watches and earbuds with a single antenna.

WLC Specification

The power transfer rate would be up to one watt, which is enough to power devices like smart watches and earbuds. It’s possible Apple could adopt WLC, and the company is a sponsor of The Forum, but since the specification was just released, it would take time to implement it. Meaning, we won’t see it in the iPhone 12.

Koichi Tagawa, chair, NFC Forum:

The NFC Forum’s Wireless Charging Technical Specification allows for wireless charging of small battery-powered devices like those found in many of the estimated 36 billion IoT devices in use today. NFC wireless charging is truly transformative because it changes the way we design and interact with small, battery-powered devices as the elimination of plugs and cords enables the creation of smaller, hermetically-sealed devices.

