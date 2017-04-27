When Apple unveiled its AirPower wireless charging mat last September the company said it would ship some time in 2018, and it’s looking like “some time” may be March.
AirPods with 'Hey Siri' Support Coming this Year
Apple’s second generation AirPods are reportedly in the works and will include “Hey Siri” support instead of requiring a tap before giving voice commands.
NOMAD Intros Wireless Charging Hub with Extra USB-A and USB-C Ports
NOMAD, well known for their cables and Apple Watch bands, just released a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The wireless hub sports 7.5W output for charging your phone, along with a 3A USB-C and two 1A USB-A, and one 2.4A USB-A charging ports. Bundling in those extra ports makes it a great choice for your desk or your suitcase if you want an easy and convenient way to juice up your phone, iPad, and AirPods at the same time while you sleep. NOMAD’s Wireless Hub is priced at US$79.95 and is available at the company’s website.
This Qi Charger Was Designed to Look Good, Uses Cork Bed
We’ve seen a flurry of Qi chargers aimed at the Mac market since Apple launched iPhone 8/Plus and iPhone X. There are a ton of options if you just want a functional Qi charger, but I had one from Grovemade cross my desk last night that looks good, too. It has a 1/4″ brushed metal base to give it some heft, but what stood out for me was the natural cork bed. I think it looks way better than the plastic Qi chargers I’ve seen, plus it should grip my iPhone better. The company said it works with all of its own cases, and should work with other cases up to 3mm thick. Not surprisingly, it’s pricier than a small plastic puck, at US$79. I’m linking to the natural cork color model, but it’s also available with charcoal gray cork.
CES - Satechi Introduces USB-C Smart Charging Station
Satechi will start selling the charging station sometime this spring for US$64.99.
CES - Belkin Announces Wireless Car Charging Mount, Other Qi Wireless Chargers
Belkin started CES early on Friday, with the announcement of several Qi-enabled wireless charging solutions that work with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2, Launching Apple Pay Cash, Faster Wireless Charging, Notifications Bug Fix [Update]
This update marks the official launch of Apple Pay Cash, the company’s peer-to-peer payment platform, and support for faster wireless charging on iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus with 7.5W Qi chargers.
Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word – Mac Geek Gab 682
iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that’s not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable modem picks, iPhone X discussion, wireless charging devices, and an interesting backup analysis from a listener. Download, press play, and enjoy!
iPhone X First Impressions - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-06
Dave Hamilton and Jeff Gamet share their thoughts on the iPhone X after spending a weekend with Apple’s new smartphone.
Apple Buys Wireless Charging Designer PowerbyProxi
Apple just bought PowerbyProxi, which means the company plans to bring all of its wireless charging designs in house.
Here's What You Need to Know About the iPhone and Wireless Charging
The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X all support wireless charging. Here’s what you need to know.
Pi Plans to Make the iPhone's Wireless Charging Contactless
The iPhone 8 and iPhone X add convenience to charging up thanks to their Qi support, but Pi wants to remove the charging plate so our smartphones only need to be nearby to juice up.
5 Wireless Charging Pads for Your iPhone 8 and iPhone X
Apple’s AirPower won’t be out until next year but that doesn’t mean you have to wait that long to use wireless charging with your iPhone 8 or iPhone X.
AirPods Wireless Charging Case May Ship in December
Apple’s AirPower and Qi-compatible wireless charging case for AirPods may ship this December.
Apple Intros AirPower Charging Mat, Wireless Charging AirPods Case
Apple’s surprise products at its “Let’s meet at our place” event were a large wireless charging plate for its new products, and an AirPods wireless charging case.
Apple's iPhone X Wireless Charger Won't be Ready for Product Launch
Apple’s iPhone X will reportedly support wireless charging, but the company’s own charger pad won’t be ready when the new smartphone ships.
iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Confirmed, But Not Available at Launch
John Gruber says wireless charging is definitely coming to the iPhone this fall, but won’t be available at launch.
Hidden iOS 11 Sound File Adds Fuel to iPhone 8 Wireless Charging Rumors
Sure, it sounds a lot like what Apple would use for a wireless charging effect, but this wouldn’t be the first time that hidden resources discovered in beta software turned out to be nothing.
Apple Manufacturing Partner Confirms iPhone 8 Wireless Charging
It seems Apple’s manufacturing partners are having a hard time with the concept of keeping secrets.
Apple's Wireless Charging Could Use Your Wi-Fi Router in a New Way
We’ve thought for a while that Apple was working on wireless charging for the next iPhone, and a recent patent filing reinforces that. What’s surprising is that the filing suggests the possibility of using a Wi-Fi router to transmit the power, but Apple’s not in that business anymore. Or are they? Jeff Butts thinks it might be too early to sound the death knell for the Airport router, and wireless charging might be the defibrillator needed to bring the device back to life.