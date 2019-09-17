Mophie Launches New 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

Mophie is launching a new 3-in-1 wireless charging pad for your AirPods, Apple Watch, and compatible iPhones.

3-in-1

Thee pad delivers 7.5W of power to Qi-enabled iPhones with cases up to 3mm thick. It has a dedicated space for AirPods and an integrated stand for your Apple Watch, so each device neatly fits on the pad. It’s available in a new black Ultrasuede finish for US$139.95.

Keep all your everyday-carry accessories charged with mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location. You won’t need to fumble for different charging cables for each accessory. Plus, the sleek glass top adds a touch of style to any desk or tabletop.

