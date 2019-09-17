Apple Awards iPhone Supplier Corning Additional $250 Million from Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Apple announced Tuesday it had awarded $250 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Corning. The firm provides precision glass for iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad.

Corning Developing Glass for iPhones

In May 2017, Apple awarded Corning $200 million. The investment funds research and development into state-of-the-art glass processes, equipment and materials. Corning has provided glass for every generation of iPhone up to and including the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 pro.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer commented;

Apple and Corning’s rich history dates back more than a decade, and our partnership revolutionized glass and transformed the technology industry with the first iPhone. This award underscores Apple and Corning’s shared belief in the vital role that ingenuity plays in creating industry-leading products, and the pride that both companies take in applying American innovation and advanced manufacturing to solve some of the world’s toughest technology challenges.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved through our collaboration with Apple, and excited by the new opportunities this additional investment creates,” said Corning’s chairman, CEO and President, Wendell P. Weeks. “This Advanced Manufacturing Fund award will allow us to develop groundbreaking new glass innovations, while also expanding our manufacturing capabilities. Most importantly, our ongoing collaboration allows us to create vital new capabilities for end users and continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible well into the future,” he added.