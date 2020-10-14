On Wednesday Apple announced that its line of iPhone 12 models would include a MagSafe charger that will enable a new charging and accessory ecosystem. Although older iPhones don’t have the magnets that the iPhone 12s do, they can still be charged with a MagSafe charger, although not at the full 15W that the newer models can handle.

MagSafe Compatibility List

iPhones

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

AirPods

AirPods Pro

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation)

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods

The MagSafe Charger can be purchased for US$39 this Friday, October 16, and a folding MagSafe Duo Charger will be coming in the future that can charge an iPhone and Apple Watch.