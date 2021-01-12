Satechi has released its second product during CES 2021 on Tuesday. This one is an aluminum 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand perfect for iPhone 12 owners.

Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

I call it “elegant” because I personally think the design looks great. It’s a minimalist stand that blends in well with Apple products. It was specifically designed for the iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro so you can charge them at the same time.

Connector Type : USB-C

: USB-C Dimensions & Weight : 5.47 x 3.54 x 0.51 inches, 0.64 lbs

: 5.47 x 3.54 x 0.51 inches, 0.64 lbs Charging Speed: Up to 7.5W for iPhone 12; up to 5W for AirPods Pro

It’s available to pre-order today for US$59.99 but you can buy it for 20% for a limited time by using the code MAGNETIC. It ships mid-February.