Satechi has released its second product during CES 2021 on Tuesday. This one is an aluminum 2-in-1 magnetic wireless charging stand perfect for iPhone 12 owners.
Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand
I call it “elegant” because I personally think the design looks great. It’s a minimalist stand that blends in well with Apple products. It was specifically designed for the iPhone 12 and AirPods Pro so you can charge them at the same time.
- Connector Type: USB-C
- Dimensions & Weight: 5.47 x 3.54 x 0.51 inches, 0.64 lbs
- Charging Speed: Up to 7.5W for iPhone 12; up to 5W for AirPods Pro
It’s available to pre-order today for US$59.99 but you can buy it for 20% for a limited time by using the code MAGNETIC. It ships mid-February.