No, those CouponAstra Apple codes won’t slash iPhone prices

You may see “Apple coupon” pages on CouponAstra today. Here’s the reality: Apple.com doesn’t run sitewide promo codes, so those strings won’t apply at checkout.

Most of these pages mix expired, imaginary, or third-party retailer and carrier offers. Even when a code is real, it is meant for that seller’s site, not Apple’s.

If you want actual savings on Apple gear, stick to what Apple and major partners already offer: education pricing, trade-in credits, and seasonal promos like gift cards with purchase. None of these require a promo field.

For a quick primer on how fake “Apple coupons” spread—and what real deals look like—see our explainer on the recent Coupon Boomer wave: fake iPhone 17 codes and the legit discounts to watch.