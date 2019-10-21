NordVPN was Hacked. Here’s What We Know

NordVPN admits it was hacked, saying that in March 2018 one of its data centers was accessed by a third party (via TechCrunch).

NordVPN

The company had exposed some expired private keys which means that anyone could set up a server with those keys and pretend to be NordVPN. But it’s not just NordVPN; other companies like TorGuard and VikingVPN were also compromised. Some OpenVPN keys were leaked as well.

Apparently other VPN providers were also compromised: https://t.co/RoDRLQlYUK — undefined (@hexdefined) October 21, 2019

The server itself did not contain any user activity logs; none of our applications send user-created credentials for authentication, so usernames and passwords couldn’t have been intercepted either. On the same note, the only possible way to abuse the website traffic was by performing a personalized and complicated man-in-the-middle attack to intercept a single connection that tried to access NordVPN.

Aside from the above VPN providers we currently don’t know if others were affected as well.

