North Dakota Joins Apple Wallet’s Expanding Digital ID Support

Apple’s digital ID initiative is expanding again. After Montana joined the list in August, North Dakota is now the latest state to support driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet.

The feature allows you to store a government-issued ID directly on your iPhone or Apple Watch and use it for identity verification at supported locations. While adoption remains slow and physical IDs are still recommended, this rollout marks another step in Apple’s plan to replace the physical wallet with a digital one.

What Digital ID Can (and Can’t) Do

Digital IDs in Apple Wallet can speed up verification at TSA checkpoints in select airports and simplify age checks in retail stores, apps, and websites. However, the list of places that accept them remains inconsistent.

Some states, including Montana, still advise users to carry physical identification because many businesses and government agencies haven’t yet updated their systems. In other words, Apple Wallet’s digital ID is currently a convenience, not a complete substitute.

How It Works in North Dakota

When the feature launches in the coming weeks, North Dakota residents can add their driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet by opening the app, tapping the “+” icon, and following the instructions.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) says residents must pay a $5 fee to obtain a mobile driver’s license. Once added, the digital ID will be recognized by the TSA at more than 250 airports nationwide. But residents should continue to carry their physical cards since not all locations accept mobile IDs.

States That Support Digital IDs

With North Dakota now on board, here’s the updated list of U.S. states and territories that support Apple Wallet’s digital ID feature:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Maryland

Montana

New Mexico

North Dakota

Ohio

Puerto Rico

What’s Next

Apple introduced digital IDs in 2022, and rollout has been gradual. Mississippi, Illinois, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, and West Virginia are currently preparing to support the feature.

As more states come online, the usefulness of digital IDs will grow. For now, they remain an optional convenience that complements, rather than replaces, your physical driver’s license.