Optoma Launches NuForce BE Sport Headphones

Video and audio manufacturer Optoma is launching a line of sport headphones today. Called the NuForce BE Sport4, the headphones are Bluetooth-capable with water resistance and quick charge features.

Optoma Sport Headphones

10-hour battery life

Graphene-coated drivers with AAC and aptX support

Quick charging: 15 minutes of charging gives you 2 hours of battery

IPX5 water resistance

Jyri Jokirinta, senior manager of NuForce audio at Optoma, said:

The Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 add to our lineup of high performance, high style earphones for market-breaking pricing,” said Jyri Jokirinta, senior manager of NuForce audio at Optoma Technology. “With the BE Sport4, we’ve improved on an already incredible pair of sport earphones, with the addition of graphene coated drivers and quick-charge capabilities, delivering even richer sound and on-the-go performance.

These sport headphones are available on Amazon, Fry’s Electronics, and Optoma’s website for US$79. Optoma provided me with a review unit, and my review will be published this Friday.

