OpenAI and Jony Ive’s AI companion stumbles in development

OpenAI and Jony Ive’s much-hyped AI project ‘io’ is struggling to move from vision to reality. According to a report by the Financial Times, the two are confronting a string of technical problems that could delay the release of their secretive palm-sized AI device planned for next year.

A Screenless Vision Meets Real-World Constraints

The device aims to reimagine how people interact with technology. It reportedly lacks a screen and instead relies on microphones, cameras, and sensors to interpret your surroundings and respond through voice. Designed to rest on a desk or fit in a pocket, it would act as an intelligent companion that listens, observes, and assists throughout the day.

But that ambition has run into several obstacles. Sources say OpenAI and Ive’s design group, LoveFrom, are still wrestling with three core issues:

Defining the assistant’s “personality” and tone of interaction.

Addressing privacy concerns tied to its always on sensors.

Securing enough computing power to run OpenAI’s models at consumer scale.

A person close to Ive said computing shortages have slowed progress. “Amazon has the compute for Alexa, so does Google, but OpenAI is struggling to get enough compute for ChatGPT, let alone an AI device,” they said.

Balancing Personality and Purpose

Several people familiar with the project say the device will use multiple cameras and audio inputs to engage naturally with you. It will also build memory over time, learning from daily interactions. But defining how it should behave remains difficult. Engineers are trying to ensure the assistant knows when to speak, when to stop, and how to avoid the excessive chatter that sometimes affects ChatGPT.

One person briefed on the project described it as a friend who is a computer, like Siri but better. Another source said OpenAI wants it to feel accessible but not intrusive. Striking that balance has proven hard. A person close to the project said model personality must avoid flattery and bluntness while staying helpful.

The Stakes for OpenAI’s Hardware Push

The San Francisco company, led by Sam Altman, recently became the world’s most valuable private firm at a reported $500 billion valuation, overtaking SpaceX. To sustain that valuation, OpenAI is expanding beyond software. Its $6.5 billion acquisition of Ive’s company, io, brought in more than 20 former Apple engineers. It has since hired several others from Meta’s headset division and Apple’s hardware team.

Two people familiar with the matter say OpenAI is working with Chinese contract manufacturer Luxshare to build the device, though final assembly may occur elsewhere. Despite delays, a source close to OpenAI insists the challenges are normal parts of product development.