Update to Package Manager ‘Pacifist’ Supports M1 Chip, Rewritten in Swift

The Pacifist 4.0 update was released in November and it includes full support for M1 Macs. The app was also rewritten in Swift 5.
Pacifist Release Notes
- Completely rewritten in Swift 5
- Optimized for Apple Silicon
- Redesigned, modernized UI
- Full support for modern versions of macOS
- Added command-line interface
- Added browser plug-ins for Chrome and Firefox
- Expanded support for analyzing existing installations, beyond simply kernel extensions
- Support for Asset Catalog files
- Support for Mac OS 9 Installation Tome files
- Fixed some bugs that could cause certain packages not to open properly
- Verify phase now correctly checks checksums for all file types, including symbolic links and Mach-O binary files
- Added Preferences option to change the default setting of the “Use Administrator Privileges” check box
- Added Preferences option to disable automatic opening in the Finder after extraction
- Numerous performance optimizations
Pacifist is a powerful tool for working with macOS package files, disk images, and file archives.