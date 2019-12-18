Publishers Say ‘Jury is Out’ on Apple News+

A new report on Apple News+ shows that while some publishers don’t make a lot of money from Apple’s service, they plan to stick around and renew their contracts via Digiday).

Apple News+

One magazine executive said their company is happy to have an additional avenue to increase subscriptions, but the revenue they see “isn’t much” at less than US$20,000/month. Meanwhile, MoAna Luu, chief content and creative officer of Essence, said they were encouraged with the results they see from News+, although subscription numbers weren’t shared.

Roger Lynch, Condé Nast CEO, said:

I think the jury is out. I think that … the paid side of it has had some adoption and I think Apple will continue to focus on that. Whether it’s good for publishers like us or not is to be determined.

Apple keeps 50% of the revenue made from News+, and the left over revenue is split among publishers based on the amount of time readers spend with each publisher’s content. The service costs $9.99/month in the United States, £9.99 ($12.29) in the United Kingdom, and $12.99 in Canada.

48 hours after the service launched Apple reported that 200,000 people had signed up, but the company hasn’t shared subscriber numbers since then. But a report last month said Apple is struggling to increase subscribers.

