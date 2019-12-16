AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Get Firmware Updates

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 both received firmware updates today. The update for both products is the same: 2C54.

Firmware Update

Here’s how to check which firmware update you have:

  1. Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Open Settings.
  3. Go to General > About > AirPods > Firmware Version.

Although you can’t manually download firmware updates, you can try to force the update by putting your AirPods in the case, connect the case to a power source, then pair them to your iOS device.

Further Reading:

[Adobe Updates Photoshop for iPad With Select Subject]

[Time Picks 3 Apple Devices as Best Gadgets of 2010s]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of