AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 Get Firmware Updates

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 both received firmware updates today. The update for both products is the same: 2C54.

Firmware Update

Here’s how to check which firmware update you have:

Connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. Open Settings . Go to General > About > AirPods > Firmware Version .

Although you can’t manually download firmware updates, you can try to force the update by putting your AirPods in the case, connect the case to a power source, then pair them to your iOS device.

