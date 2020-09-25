Apple has acquired the rights to “Cherry” a film starring Tom Holland and Clara Bravo from Anthony’s and Joe Russo (via Deadline).

This is the first film from Anthony and Joe Russo stance “Avengers: Endgame.” It’s an adaptation from a novel by the same name from Nico Walker.

Tom Holland plays a young Cleveland man who, after being spurned by the love of his life, joins the army before she returns to tell him she has made a mistake and they belong together. He becomes an Army medic in Iraq and sees violence and carnage no one should. Returning with a raging case of undiagnosed PTSD, he is prescribed the opiate Oxycontin. Soon, he and his young wife move from pills to heroin, and he turns to robbing banks to pay their debts and feed their habit. Walker’s young wife is played by Ciara Bravo (Small Engine Repair). Holland is a revelation in his first adult role and Bravo establishes herself as an actress to watch in the harrowing drama.

“Cherry” joins other content on Apple TV+ like “Tehran” which premieres today, and season 2 of “Ghostwriter.”