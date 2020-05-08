Apple’s New ‘Apple Books for Authors’ Website is a Resource Hub

Today Apple unveiled a new website called Apple Books for Authors. It’s a resource for authors interested in publishing their books on Apple’s book platform.

Apple Books for Authors

Authors will get information on how to write, publish, market, and sell ebooks and audiobooks through Apple Books. There are writing resources, design advice, publishing information, how to sell an audiobook, how to promote an eBook, how to track sales, and more information.

There’s also an interesting chart that compares publishing on Apple Books versus Kindle Direct Publishing. With Apple Books there are no delivery fees, no price matching, 70% royalties on every book regardless of price, and more data points.

