Get 6% Cash Back With Apple Card Through December 31

Apple is giving customers a special deal. Through December 31 you can get 6% cash back on Apple purchases, instead of the usual 3%.

6% Cash Back

Save 6% on gifts at Apple this holiday season. 🎁 Through December 31, get 6% Daily Cash back on iPhone, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, and more. Apply now. — Apple Card (@AppleCard) December 10, 2019

People can get 3% cash back when they use Apple Pay with the Apple Card as the default payment option with select merchants. If it’s not a 3% merchant, you get 2% when you use Apple Pay with Apple Card. Finally, using the Apple Card by itself without Apple Pay gives you 1% cash back.

