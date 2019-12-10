Get 6% Cash Back With Apple Card Through December 31

Apple is giving customers a special deal. Through December 31 you can get 6% cash back on Apple purchases, instead of the usual 3%.

6% Cash Back

People can get 3% cash back when they use Apple Pay with the Apple Card as the default payment option with select merchants. If it’s not a 3% merchant, you get 2% when you use Apple Pay with Apple Card. Finally, using the Apple Card by itself without Apple Pay gives you 1% cash back.

