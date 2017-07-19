Apple Releases iOS 10.3.3, a Maintenance and Security Release

Apple shipped iOS 10.3.3 on Wednesday. The update is a maintenance and security release with no feature changes. The patch notes say simply. “iOS 10.3.3 includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad.”

Users can download the update as an over-the-air update on their iOS devices, where it’s a 137.3MB download on iPhone 7. They can also download it through iTunes, where it’s a much larger download.

Apple is in a development phase for iOS 10.3.x where any new releases are almost certain to be maintenance and/or security releases. iOS 11 is slated for release this fall.