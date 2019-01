Apple Maps transit directions are expanding to Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland. This is the biggest combined update so far.

Transit Expansion

Transit coverage includes train, tram, and bus routes in the capital cities of each country: Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Helsinki. Funicular directions and transit routes across borders are also available.

The full list of Apple Maps transit directions can be found here.

