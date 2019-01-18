Coinstar Machines to Sell Bitcoin in the Future

Coinstar is planning to sell bitcoin through its machines found in places like grocery stores. It partnered with Coinme, a cryptocurrency startup.

Coinstar Bitcoin

We’re excited to team up with Coinstar to give consumers a convenient and easy way to buy Bitcoin during the course of their daily routines. Bitcoin is now accessible at your local grocery store via Coinstar kiosks, and this offering will make it even easier for consumers to participate in this dynamic new economy. Neil Bergquist, Coinme Cofounder and CEO

Coinstar has 20,000 machines around the world. That could make it an attractive place to turn your cash into cryptocurrency. Coinme operates a network of ATMs that dispense cryptocurrency. Right now it has ATMs in 11 states.

Coinstar is offering a bitcoin locator tool to see if you can find a local machine.

How to Buy Coinstar Bitcoin

Go to a Coinstar kiosk and touch the option to buy bitcoin. Review and accept the transaction terms and enter your phone number. Insert U.S. cash into the acceptor, up to US$2,500. You’ll get a voucher with a bitcoin redemption code. Go to www.coinme.com/redeem to create a Coinme account or sign in to your existing account to claim your Bitcoin.

