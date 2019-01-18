Final Cut Pro 10.4.5 Released With Performance, Stability

Apple updated Final Cut Pro yesterday to 10.4.5 with improvements to performance and stability.

10.4.5 Changelog

Improved performance when generating waveforms for clips with no audio channels

Improves stability when sending a project to Compressor using the keyboard shortcut Shift-Command-E

Improves stability when pasting Arabic or Hebrew text into a title

Improves stability when switching tabs in the Timeline Index

No big features came to the app, just refinement. This is the first update to the app since 10.4.4 came in November, and that one was the big update.

