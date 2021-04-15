Now through April 22 Apple will donate US$1 to Conservation International for every Apple Pay transaction made on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or in Apple Stores.

Earth Pay 2021

In its email to customers, Apple also highlighted brands that use sustainable materials in its products:

AllBirds : Shoes and clothing made with materials like merino wool and eucalyptus.

Pela : iPhone cases made from renewable resources like plants and microorganisms.

The North Face : Outdoor gear brand working to incorporate recycled materials into its products.

: Outdoor gear brand working to incorporate recycled materials into its products. Lime: Electric scooters and bikes powered by renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydro.

Conservation International works to spotlight and secure the critical benefits that nature provides to humanity. Combining fieldwork with innovations in science, policy, and finance, Conservation International has helped protect more than six million square kilometers of land and sea across more than 70 countries.