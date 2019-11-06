Apple Pay Netherlands Adds Support for Rabobank

Rabobank is the second-biggest bank in the Netherlands, leading in food and agriculture financing and sustainability-oriented banking. It’s the latest bank to be added to Apple Pay Netherlands.
Apple Pay Netherlands
Setting Up Apple Pay on iPhone
- Open Wallet.
- Tap the plus (+) button in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Tap Continue.
- Use the camera to scan the card, or enter the card details manually.
- Tap Next, then wait for your bank (in this case, Rabobank) to confirm the details.
