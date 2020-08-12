Apple released a 13.6.1 update for iOS and iPadOS on Wednesday, issuing bug fixes for storage and displays.

iOS 13.6.1 Update

The update can be installed from Settings > General > Software Update. It included fixes for three major bugs that affect some users. Official release notes:

  • Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low
  • Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint
  • Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

