Apple released iOS 13.7 on Tuesday and a major feature is a new express version of exposure notifications.

Express Exposure Notifications

As Charlotte Henry wrote, the system is designed to make it easier for states to roll out their exposure notification systems without needing to build a separate app, something that has slowed the release of such apps.

Exposure Notifications Express provides another option for public health authorities to supplement their existing contact tracing operations with technology without compromising on the project’s core tenets of user privacy and security.

iOS 13.7, iPadOS 13.7

The update is available in Settings > General > Software Update. Other features include: