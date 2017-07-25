Apple Releases macOS High Sierra Public Beta 3

Apple released macOS High Sierra Public Beta 3 on Tuesday. The release comes the day after the company seeded Developer Beta 4 to developers. Apple doesn’t include detailed release notes with the public beta releases, but each release includes bug fixes, tweaks, and new approaches in implementing the many new features in macOS High Sierra.

macOS High Sierra Public Beta 3

Speaking of which, macOS High Sierra includes improvements to Mail and Safari, more efficient file transfer performance, improved security, augmented and virtual reality support, new Siri voices, HEVC video support, and more.

You can enroll your Mac at the Apple Beta Software Program. Once you’ve done so, you can download the releases from the Mac App Store (MAS). If you’ve already enrolled your Mac, you’ll find the update in Software Update on the MAS.

