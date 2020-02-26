Apple Research App Supports AirPods Pro in Hearing Study

The Apple Research app was updated on Tuesday with support for AirPods Pro in its Hearing Study.

Hearing Study

Launched in September 2019, the Hearing Study examines how everyday sound exposure impacts hearing. Apple partnered with the University of Michigan, and data from the study are shared with the World Health Organization.

App Release Notes

Version 1.1.2

Support for AirPods Pro in the Apple Hearing study

Improved experience for VoiceOver users while participating in the Apple Hearing study and the hearing test

Battery life improvements with the latest watchOS update

You can download the Apple Research app from the App Store here.

