Santa Clara University Supports iPhone, Apple Watch for Contactless IDs

Santa Clara University students can now add their contactless IDs to Apple Wallet. This means they can use their Apple Watch and iPhone in place of it.

Contactless IDs

Once a student adds their ACCESS student ID in Apple Wallet, students can complete any transaction, on or off campus, that would have required the physical ID card. Santa Clara University partnered with Apple and Transact Mobile Credential for this program. Robin Reynolds, associate vice president for Auxiliary Services:

We are pleased that we could work closely with Apple and Transact to bring the ease and convenience of using just iPhone or Watch to get around on and off campus to all of our students.

In addition to the security offered by having a card in Apple Wallet, school credentials are also protected by two-factor authentication.

