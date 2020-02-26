Altice One Cable Service Launches on Apple TV

Cable company Altice USA announced the launch of Altice One on Apple TV 4K. Customers get it as part of their subscription plan.

Altice One

Here are the benefits that Alice One provides for Apple TV users:

Streaming live TV

On Demand

Cloud DVR

Interactive program guide

Program restart to catch live shows form the beginning

Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Chief Operating Officer and President of Telecommunications:

With Altice One on Apple TV 4K, we are providing another innovative yet simple way for customers to view all of the high-quality content they love. Powered by Altice’s powerful broadband and WiFi network and leveraging the advanced features of Apple TV 4K, the Altice One app for Apple TV extends our services even further into the home and brings customers more choice and flexibility in how and where they watch their favorite content.

The Altice One experience on Apple TV 4K is available to subscribers to Altice Optimum and Suddenlink. New and existing Altice One customers can choose an Apple TV 4K as part of their package directly from Optimum and Suddenlink. You can pay a monthly finance option as low as US$10/month or buy it outright for US$180.

