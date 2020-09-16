The stream of announcements at Apple’s Fall 2020 keynote on Tuesday included a new partnership between Apple and the government of Singapore, called LumiHealth. Its a personalized program that aims to encourage healthy activity and behaviors with the help of the Apple Watch. Singapore’s Health Promotion Board designed the program alongside Apple. It uses technology and behavioral insights to help encourage health and wellness.

LumiHealth – Health Collaboration Between Apple and Singapore

LumiHealth offers activity goals that encompass swimming, yoga, and other activities, as well as walking. The app also reminds users to go for health screenings and immunizations. Furthermore, it offers guidance on how to improve sleep habits, mindfulness, and food choices. Users guide an intergalactic explorer home onscreen and can earn rewards worth up to S$380 over the two-year duration of the program in the real world. LumiHealth will launch in late October 2020, but the app is available in the App Store now.

“Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health,” said Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister. “This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights to improving the health of people all over the world.”