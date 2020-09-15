Apple took direct aim at Peloton on Tuesday, unveiling its new Fitness+ service. Based around the Apple Watch, it offers a host of fitness classes and workouts for both beginners and the more advanced.

Apple Fitness+ – Built For Apple Watch

Apple Fitness+ is built for Apple Watch. When a class is started on an iPad, Apple TV, and iPhone, and everything syncs with the Watch. This includes thing likes heart rate monitoring, countdown timers, and activity rings. The service is based in the Fitness app, which is coming to iPad and Apple TV

There are a host of different workout types – Cycling, Treadmill, Rowing, HIIT, Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, and Mindful Cooldown. Many require little or no equipment. There are personalized recommendations, and the trainers are specialists in their particular fields

“We’re so excited to energize our customers with new ways to get active and stay active with Apple Watch,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of fitness for Health Technologies. “With diverse studio workouts that are suitable for all ability levels, led by a phenomenal group of unique trainers, and an approachable program designed for beginners all the way through to the fitness enthusiast — as well as the flexibility to work out anywhere — there’s something for everyone. We know Fitness+ will take working out with Apple Watch to the next level with unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration.”

Taking On Peloton

Apple Fitness+ is going to initially launch in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. It costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year and will also be included in the premier tier of the Apple One bundle. Interestingly, although there are playlists as part of the service, users do not need an Apple Music subscription. It will work on an Apple Watch Series 3 or later that is paired with an iPhone 6 or later or an iPhone SE.

The service is clearly a direct challenge to Peloton, which has come to dominate in the home workouts space. Investors certainly noticed this, with the price of Peloton shares dropping following the announcement of Fitness+.