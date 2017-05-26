9To5Mac shared an Apple Health concept someone put together. It completely reimagines the Health app to be more motivational, similar to what the Apple Watch does. Now, these Apple concepts come and go, but I personally love this one. I think it would be great if the Health app could be more proactive, instead of just being a repository of health data and medical records. Plus, not everyone has an Apple Watch, so it would be nice to have an iOS app that acted more like an Apple Watch-esque fitness coach. The concept presents such things like a Weekly Focus (like monthly Activity Challenges), a Health Review, Activity Tips, Activity Sharing, Achievement Statistics, and better Health Insights. Those features—combined with a new UI design—gives the Health app a much-need facelift. If Apple is integrating machine learning into more of its services, the company should definitely cast a fresh eye at Health.
Get Ready for an International Women's Day Activity Challenge March 8
The first observance of International Women’s Day was held on February 28, 1909.
How to Spot Apple Phishing Scams, When to Buy a New Apple Watch - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-01
John Martellaro and the Maccast’s Adam Christianson join Jeff Gamet to look at ways to spot phishing emails, plus they discuss the conundrum of when to buy a new Apple Watch.
Here's How to Track Snowboard, Ski, and Snowshoe Activity on Apple Watch
Apple Watch can track your snowboarding, skiing, and snowshoeing activity, just like any other workout. Read on to learn how, and see which activities may require extra apps.
Apple Made an Apple Watch Web Page Called 'Close Your Rings'
The page is an attractive, rich demonstration of the Apple Watch and how it’s a good fitness wearable.
watchOS: How to Change Your Apple Watch Activity Goals
At this time, Apple only lets you change the Move goal, not Stand or Exercise.
CES - Turn Your Regular Clothes into a Fitness Tracker with Spire Health Tag
LAS VEGAS – The Spire Health Tag attaches to your regular clothes, turning them into your personal health and fitness tracker. Jeff Gamet checks them out at CES 2018.
4 Apps To Help You Achieve Your New Year's Fitness Resolution
Goal-oriented apps to help you stay in shape while forming healthy habits.
6 Fitness Apps to Work Off That Thanksgiving Dinner [Update]
Full bellies and food comas aside, it’s time to work off those calories.
watchOS 4: How to Find Your Resting Heart Rate
If you’re an Apple Watch fitness junkie, then you’ve gotta check out how watchOS 4 can help you track your resting heart rate! Since that’s such an important measurement for understanding how fit you are, it’s what we’re going to cover in today’s Quick Tip.
Top 5 Apple Watch Fitness and Health Apps to Get Moving
In the Watch app on iPhone, Apple doesn’t provide a list of categories like the App Store. You can search for apps, but otherwise you’re stuck with the apps shown on the main screen.
watchOS 4: How to Enable Elevated Heart Rate Alerts
watchOS 4 can track your heart rate and alert you if it jumps too high when you aren’t working out. Read on to learn how to enable the feature.
Apple's Secret Gym: An Example of Excellence
Metabolic carts, ECGs, and a $40,000 sensor mask are just a few of the things you’ll find in Apple’s secret gym, along with the usual fare of rowers, stationary bikes, and cable machines.
New Apple Watch Workouts, NSA's Stylometry Identification System - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-29
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about new Apple Watch workout types hidden in iOS 11, plus they share their thoughts on the NSA using stylometry to identify people.
Leaked Pics Hint at Pulse Oximeter in Fitbit Smartwatch
Last week Fitbit said its smartwatch will ship later this year, and now we’re seeing leaked images of their Apple Watch competitor. Based on the renderings that just surfaced, it’s possible it may include a pulse oximeter—something the Apple Watch doesn’t have.
Fitbit to Take On Apple Watch this Fall with New Smartwatch
Fitbit plans to ship a new smartwatch this fall that claims to be the “best health and fitness experience.”
Apple Teams with Health Gorilla for Unified Health Data on iPhone
Apple wants to make it easier for health care providers and iPhone owners to track health data.
FDA Program Could Streamline Apple Glucose Monitor
The FDA wants to speed up its review and approval processes for digital health products. Could this be a sign that the Apple glucose monitor is on its way?
Nike VaporMax Flyknit Apple Watch Bands Already Sold Out
Nike just started shipping their new Nike+ VaporMax Flyknit Apple Watch bands, but good luck getting one because they’re already sold out.
Apple Watch Tops Heart Rate Monitor Study, Adam Curry's Podcaster Pro - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-26
Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about Apple Watch ranking as the most accurate wrist heart rate monitor, plus Dave fills us in on Adam Curry’s all-in-one device for recording podcasts.